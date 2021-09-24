The Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) Stock Dropped -11.95% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the recent session, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 15.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $146.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.34% or -$5.05. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $319.32, that puts it down -118.5 from that peak though still a striking -2.02% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $149.09. The company’s market capitalization is $401.23B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 24.30 million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. BABA has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 55 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 6 suggest Overweight, and 43 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) registered a -3.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.34% in intraday trading to $146.14 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.24%, and it has moved by -11.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.61%. The short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is 44.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.64 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1685.70, which implies an increase of 91.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $229.00 and $2172.22 respectively. As a result, BABA is trading at a discount of -1386.4% off the target high and -56.7% off the low.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares have gone down -32.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.11% against 13.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -24.80% this quarter and then drop -4.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $32.49 billion as predicted by 21 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.58 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.40%. While earnings are projected to return -2.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.62% per annum.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Limited insiders own 10.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.70%, with the float percentage being 39.75%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,771 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 83.86 million shares (or 3.10% of all shares), a total value of $19.01 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.95 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 1.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.55 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 23.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.04 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23.6 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $5.99 billion.