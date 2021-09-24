The $8.69 Value Of HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.69% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the HUYA share is $36.33, that puts it down -318.07 from that peak though still a striking 2.07% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.51. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.35 million shares over the past three months.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. HUYA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) trade information

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) registered a -0.69% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.69% in intraday trading to $8.69 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.13%, and it has moved by -20.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.43%. The short interest in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) is 25.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $88.72, which implies an increase of 90.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.92 and $173.72 respectively. As a result, HUYA is trading at a discount of -1899.08% off the target high and -531.99% off the low.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HUYA Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares have gone down -58.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -82.60% this quarter and then drop -135.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $472.72 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $501.72 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $434.02 million and $465.76 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 83.90% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.17% per annum.

HUYA Dividends

HUYA Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)’s Major holders

HUYA Inc. insiders own 2.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 116.25%, with the float percentage being 119.07%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 289 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 27.14 million shares (or 32.36% of all shares), a total value of $528.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.99 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $214.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HUYA Inc. (HUYA) shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port and Fundamental Investors Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-International Opportunity Port owns about 4.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.55 million, or about 5.42% of the stock, which is worth about $88.58 million.