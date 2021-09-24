TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE: TIXT) At $36.06 Is Worth A Gamble

During the recent session, TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s traded shares were 1.92 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.53% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the TIXT share is $37.27, that puts it down -3.36 from that peak though still a striking 25.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.92. The company’s market capitalization is $12.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 222.85K shares over the past three months.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) trade information

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) registered a 0.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.53% in intraday trading to $36.06 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.56%, and it has moved by 11.50% in 30 days. The short interest in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) is 0.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.82 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.94, which implies an increase of 2.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, TIXT is trading at a discount of -10.93% off the target high and 8.49% off the low.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TELUS International (Cda) Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) shares have gone up 30.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.80% against 9.80.

While earnings are projected to return 76.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 24.90% per annum.

TIXT Dividends

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)’s Major holders

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. insiders own 12.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.49%, with the float percentage being 95.47%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.63 million shares (or 8.92% of all shares), a total value of $129.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 7.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $101.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (TIXT) shares are New World Fund, Inc. and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that New World Fund, Inc. owns about 3.33 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $103.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.3 million, or about 6.36% of the stock, which is worth about $102.7 million.