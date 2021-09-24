Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Inclined 27.27% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Incline?

During the last session, Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares were 1.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.05% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the SURF share is $14.40, that puts it down -80.45 from that peak though still a striking 37.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.95. The company’s market capitalization is $307.07M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. SURF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) registered a 2.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.05% in intraday trading to $7.98 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.78%, and it has moved by 27.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.12%. The short interest in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) is 4.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.40, which implies an increase of 51.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, SURF is trading at a discount of -125.56% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Surface Oncology Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares have gone down -3.86% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -178.98% against 16.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.60% this quarter and then drop -110.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -85.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.05 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.63 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 179.10% in 2021.

SURF Dividends

Surface Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology Inc. insiders own 9.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.29%, with the float percentage being 60.18%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 115 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.07 million shares (or 9.37% of all shares), a total value of $31.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.95 million shares, is of Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC’s that is approximately 6.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 4.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.89 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $6.47 million.