Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) Have Dropped -55.80% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares were 1.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.14% or -$0.07. The 52-week high for the SONM share is $17.00, that puts it down -431.25 from that peak though still a striking 4.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.07. The company’s market capitalization is $28.10M, and the average trade volume was 1.10 million shares over the past three months.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. SONM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) registered a -2.14% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.14% in intraday trading to $3.20 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.98%, and it has moved by -20.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.49%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, SONM is trading at a discount of -525.0% off the target high and -525.0% off the low.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonim Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) shares have gone down -62.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 49.23% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.57 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $18.73 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.17 million and $15.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.80% and then jump by 18.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 53.40% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 09 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Sonim Technologies Inc. insiders own 3.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.36%, with the float percentage being 10.77%. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 24 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 1.23% of all shares), a total value of $5.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) shares are 180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that 180 Degree Capital Corp owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $0.88 million.