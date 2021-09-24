Should Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Revive After A -20.12% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 15.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.41. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.28% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $5.85, that puts it down -20.12 from that peak though still a striking 55.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $5.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 13.02 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SWN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a 4.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.28% in intraday trading to $4.87 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.51%, and it has moved by 18.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.25%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 34.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.57 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.52, which implies an increase of 25.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $10.00 respectively. As a result, SWN is trading at a discount of -105.34% off the target high and 17.86% off the low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone up 7.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 205.26% against 10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 237.50% this quarter and then jump 88.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $976.53 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.27 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $527 million and $779 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 85.30% and then jump by 62.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.00%. While earnings are projected to return -428.90% in 2021.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.72% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.22%, with the float percentage being 91.89%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 407 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 105.94 million shares (or 15.65% of all shares), a total value of $492.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91.84 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 13.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $427.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund owns about 50.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $189.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 43.46 million, or about 6.42% of the stock, which is worth about $224.67 million.