SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) Is Increase 61.70%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the WORX share is $5.00, that puts it down -119.3 from that peak though still a striking 56.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $23.10M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.03 million shares over the past three months.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.44% in intraday trading to $2.28 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.79%, and it has moved by -13.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.70%. The short interest in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.04 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.20%. While earnings are projected to return 54.70% in 2021.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

SCWorx Corp. insiders own 23.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.14%, with the float percentage being 2.78%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 1.14% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51712.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $89978.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SCWorx Corp. (WORX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 37411.0, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $65095.0.