Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX: RHE): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s traded shares were 1.31 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.17, reflecting an intraday gain of 19.93% or $1.69. The 52-week high for the RHE share is $27.72, that puts it down -172.57 from that peak though still a striking 88.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $17.90M, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE) trade information

Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) registered a 19.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 19.93% in intraday trading to $10.17 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.26%, and it has moved by 24.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 769.23%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $78.00, which implies an increase of 86.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $78.00 and $78.00 respectively. As a result, RHE is trading at a discount of -666.96% off the target high and -666.96% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.10%. While earnings are projected to return -132.90% in 2021.

RHE Dividends

Regional Health Properties Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regional Health Properties Inc. (AMEX:RHE)’s Major holders

Regional Health Properties Inc. insiders own 11.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.31%, with the float percentage being 8.30%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 16 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 54495.0 shares (or 3.16% of all shares), a total value of $0.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 32823.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regional Health Properties Inc. (RHE) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 32823.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.45 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11042.0, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $0.11 million.