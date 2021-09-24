Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Have Jumped 100.49% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 24.35% or $0.71. The 52-week high for the PALT share is $4.40, that puts it down -20.88 from that peak though still a striking 81.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.67. The company’s market capitalization is $25.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 32049.999999999996 shares, and the average trade volume was 33.44K shares over the past three months.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) registered a 24.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 24.35% in intraday trading to $3.64 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.40%, and it has moved by -18.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.15%. The short interest in Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) is 19850.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.33 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PALT is trading at a discount of -92.31% off the target high and -92.31% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.70%. While earnings are projected to return 115.30% in 2021.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Paltalk Inc. insiders own 65.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.83%, with the float percentage being 16.66%.