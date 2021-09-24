Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Stock Dropped -11.36% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the recent session, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s traded shares were 0.53 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $32.53, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.39% or -$1.49. The 52-week high for the OLO share is $49.00, that puts it down -50.63 from that peak though still a striking 29.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.88. The company’s market capitalization is $4.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 752.90K shares over the past three months.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Olo Inc. (OLO) registered a -4.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.39% in intraday trading to $32.53 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.61%, and it has moved by -11.36% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.25 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $37.01 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 100.00% in 2021.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Olo Inc. insiders own 1.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 129.48%, with the float percentage being 131.92%. Battery Management Corp. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 12.26 million shares (or 44.37% of all shares), a total value of $458.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 16.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $175.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olo Inc. (OLO) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $72.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.92 million, or about 6.95% of the stock, which is worth about $71.83 million.