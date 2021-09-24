Now Is A Good Time To Buy Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC)

During the recent session, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares were 6.78 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.03% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the WFC share is $51.41, that puts it down -6.46 from that peak though still a striking 57.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.76. The company’s market capitalization is $195.48B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 27.19 million shares over the past three months.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. WFC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 27 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.98.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) registered a 1.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.03% in intraday trading to $48.29 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.28%, and it has moved by -1.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 109.37%. The short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is 47.38 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.97 day(s) to cover.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wells Fargo & Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares have gone up 21.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 965.85% against 36.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 133.30% this quarter and then jump 45.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.45 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $17.94 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $17.97 billion and $17.93 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.70% and then jump by 0.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.90%. While earnings are projected to return -89.80% in 2021.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wells Fargo & Company is 0.80, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.67 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.57%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders own 0.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.70%, with the float percentage being 72.77%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,361 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 333.35 million shares (or 8.12% of all shares), a total value of $15.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 298.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.54 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 116.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.29 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87.37 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $3.96 billion.