Now Is A Good Time To Buy Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

During the recent session, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s traded shares were 5.2 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $44.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.07% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the PFE share is $51.86, that puts it down -17.44 from that peak though still a striking 25.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.79. The company’s market capitalization is $251.03B, and the average trade volume was 32.29 million shares over the past three months.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. PFE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 15 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) trade information

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) registered a -0.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.07% in intraday trading to $44.16 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.63%, and it has moved by -8.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.53%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.03, which implies an increase of 4.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $39.00 and $61.00 respectively. As a result, PFE is trading at a discount of -38.13% off the target high and 11.68% off the low.

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pfizer Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares have gone up 23.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 83.78% against 3.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 51.40% this quarter and then jump 152.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 92.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $22.65 billion as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.61 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $12.13 billion and $11.68 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.70% and then jump by 110.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.20%. While earnings are projected to return -33.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 12.42% per annum.

PFE Dividends

Pfizer Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Pfizer Inc. is 1.56, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.53 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)’s Major holders

Pfizer Inc. insiders own 0.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.43%, with the float percentage being 67.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3,412 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 456.2 million shares (or 8.14% of all shares), a total value of $17.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 407.05 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $15.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 158.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.19 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 116.26 million, or about 2.07% of the stock, which is worth about $4.55 billion.