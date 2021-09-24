Now Is A Good Time To Buy Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV)

During the recent session, Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s traded shares were 1.68 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.67% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the FCUV share is $25.25, that puts it down -116.55 from that peak though still a striking 98.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.20. The company’s market capitalization is $461.18M, and the average trade volume was 3.73 million shares over the past three months.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) trade information

Focus Universal Inc. (FCUV) registered a 8.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.67% in intraday trading to $11.66 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.84%, and it has moved by 78.83% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies a decrease of -159.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, FCUV is trading at a premium of 61.41% off the target high and 61.41% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -30.40%. While earnings are projected to return 20.10% in 2021.

FCUV Dividends

Focus Universal Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV)’s Major holders

Focus Universal Inc. insiders own 59.41% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.00%, with the float percentage being 0.00%.