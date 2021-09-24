Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Is Likely To Grow By 9.81% Or More

During the recent session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s traded shares were 9.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.71% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the NCLH share is $34.49, that puts it down -23.05 from that peak though still a striking 49.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.15. The company’s market capitalization is $9.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.66 million shares over the past three months.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. NCLH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 15 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) registered a 2.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.71% in intraday trading to $28.03 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.90%, and it has moved by 5.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 79.89%. The short interest in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 45.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.08, which implies an increase of 9.81% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, NCLH is trading at a discount of -35.57% off the target high and 17.95% off the low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares have gone up 4.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 16.09% against 24.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then jump 44.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $217.18 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $635.28 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.52 million and $9.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3,232.00% and then jump by 6,532.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -60.00%. While earnings are projected to return -466.60% in 2021.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.44%, with the float percentage being 55.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 721 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 37.89 million shares (or 10.24% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.28 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $559.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $282.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.87 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $244.73 million.