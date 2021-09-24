Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM): Can A Stock Thatâ€™s Up 30.79% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)’s traded shares were 1.95 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the LTHM share is $27.27, that puts it down -10.67 from that peak though still a striking 70.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.39. The company’s market capitalization is $4.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.85 million shares over the past three months.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. LTHM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 17 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) trade information

Livent Corporation (LTHM) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $24.64 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.61%, and it has moved by 0.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 225.50%. The short interest in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) is 23.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.44, which implies a decrease of -0.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, LTHM is trading at a discount of -21.75% off the target high and 22.89% off the low.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Livent Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares have gone up 46.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 380.00% against 28.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 180.00% this quarter and then jump 300.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.5 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $97.41 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $72.6 million and $82.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 32.90% and then jump by 18.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -137.60% in 2021, the next five years will return 1.00% per annum.

LTHM Dividends

Livent Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)â€™s Major holders

Livent Corporation insiders own 0.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.51%, with the float percentage being 93.19%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 417 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 24.76 million shares (or 16.88% of all shares), a total value of $428.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $274.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Livent Corporation (LTHM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 9.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $191.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.15 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $71.9 million.