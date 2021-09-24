Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Has Gained 75.38% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 2.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.18% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $28.75, that puts it down -30.62 from that peak though still a striking 69.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.71. The company’s market capitalization is $3.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.48 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) registered a -0.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.18% in intraday trading to $22.01 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.39%, and it has moved by 22.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 210.44%. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 10.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.55 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.50, which implies an increase of 6.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.89 and $30.40 respectively. As a result, LAC is trading at a discount of -38.12% off the target high and 27.81% off the low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithium Americas Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares have gone up 51.79% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.63% against 22.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.20%. While earnings are projected to return -165.30% in 2021.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders own 16.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.50%, with the float percentage being 25.82%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.87 million shares (or 2.40% of all shares), a total value of $46.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.78 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 1.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $28.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.88 million, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $28.75 million.