JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) Could Post A 83.11% Or More Growth

During the last session, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s traded shares were 1.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $43.82, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.88% or -$2.74. The 52-week high for the JKS share is $90.20, that puts it down -105.84 from that peak though still a striking 35.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.30. The company’s market capitalization is $2.04B, and the average trade volume was 2.35 million shares over the past three months.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. JKS has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) trade information

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) registered a -5.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.88% in intraday trading to $43.82 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.65%, and it has moved by -0.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 30.96%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $259.52, which implies an increase of 83.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $68.86 and $393.74 respectively. As a result, JKS is trading at a discount of -798.54% off the target high and -57.14% off the low.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares have gone up 6.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -62.50% against 8.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.20% this quarter and then jump 1,509.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.32 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.29 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.00% and then jump by 45.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.60%. While earnings are projected to return -75.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.86% per annum.

JKS Dividends

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s Major holders

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. insiders own 4.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.25%, with the float percentage being 54.91%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 187 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.6 million shares (or 8.79% of all shares), a total value of $145.88 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.4 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 8.11% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $134.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $76.46 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 3.13% of the stock, which is worth about $49.94 million.