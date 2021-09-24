Is Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Still A Buy After sinking -0.44% Last Week?

During the recent session, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s traded shares were 8.48 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $762.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $9.02. The 52-week high for the TSLA share is $900.40, that puts it down -18.06 from that peak though still a striking 53.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $351.30. The company’s market capitalization is $726.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 19.43 million shares over the past three months.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. TSLA has a Sell rating from 8 analyst(s) out of 41 analysts who have looked at this stock. 14 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 16 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.38.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $762.66 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.44%, and it has moved by 6.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 98.14%. The short interest in Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is 40.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.28 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $699.00, which implies a decrease of -9.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $67.00 and $1591.00 respectively. As a result, TSLA is trading at a discount of -108.61% off the target high and 91.21% off the low.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tesla Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares have gone up 17.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 128.57% against 15.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.60% this quarter and then jump 102.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 58.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.15 billion as predicted by 22 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 21 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.79 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.77 billion and $10.74 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.90% and then jump by 37.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.70%. While earnings are projected to return 165.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 51.76% per annum.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Tesla Inc. insiders own 19.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.66%, with the float percentage being 53.08%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,669 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 58.6 million shares (or 6.08% of all shares), a total value of $39.14 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.24 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $33.56 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 22.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.31 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 21.65 million, or about 2.25% of the stock, which is worth about $14.46 billion.