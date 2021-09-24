Is Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) Still A Buy After A -0.71% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s traded shares were 6.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.10% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the NOK share is $9.79, that puts it down -75.13 from that peak though still a striking 42.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.21. The company’s market capitalization is $32.74B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 24.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 25.04 million shares over the past three months.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. NOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 17 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) trade information

Nokia Corporation (NOK) registered a 0.10% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.10% in intraday trading to $5.59 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.71%, and it has moved by -7.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.81%. The short interest in Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) is 33.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.01, which implies an increase of 20.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.75 and $8.27 respectively. As a result, NOK is trading at a discount of -47.94% off the target high and -2.86% off the low.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nokia Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares have gone up 40.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.67% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 16.70% this quarter and then drop -29.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.5 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.45 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.28 billion and $7.83 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.50% and then drop by -4.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.40%. While earnings are projected to return 24.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.79% per annum.

NOK Dividends

Nokia Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK)’s Major holders

Nokia Corporation insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.52%, with the float percentage being 6.52%. Optiver Holding B.v. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 575 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 31.9 million shares (or 0.56% of all shares), a total value of $126.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.39 million shares, is of Susquehanna International Securities Limited’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $124.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nokia Corporation (NOK) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF and First Trust Indxx NextG ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF owns about 8.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $32.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.14 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $16.2 million.