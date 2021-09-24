Is Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the recent session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.81. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.45% or -$0.26. The 52-week high for the MLCO share is $23.65, that puts it down -132.78 from that peak though still a striking 3.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.77. The company’s market capitalization is $4.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.97 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.53 million shares over the past three months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. MLCO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) registered a -2.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.45% in intraday trading to $10.16 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.16%, and it has moved by -16.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.12%. The short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 6.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.02, which implies an increase of 40.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $24.50 respectively. As a result, MLCO is trading at a discount of -141.14% off the target high and 1.57% off the low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares have gone down -48.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 70.19% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 60.00% this quarter and then jump 11.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 60.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $671.78 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.02 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $238.51 million and $528 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 181.70% and then jump by 92.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.92%. While earnings are projected to return -441.30% in 2021.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 40.04%, with the float percentage being 40.04%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.62 million shares (or 6.19% of all shares), a total value of $589.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.59 million shares, is of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 4.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $409.86 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 28.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $520.59 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.89 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $137.21 million.