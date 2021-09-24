Is Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) On Track To Post A -277.36% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s traded shares were 1.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.20% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the INFI share is $5.98, that puts it down -61.19 from that peak though still a striking 73.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $310.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.85 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.51 million shares over the past three months.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. INFI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) trade information

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) registered a 2.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.20% in intraday trading to $3.71 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.48%, and it has moved by 7.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 243.52%. The short interest in Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) is 3.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.29, which implies an increase of 60.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, INFI is trading at a discount of -277.36% off the target high and -7.82% off the low.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares have gone up 10.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 17.65% against 17.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.80% this quarter and then jump 12.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $530k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $496k and $436k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 6.90% and then jump by 23.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 18.10% in 2021.

INFI Dividends

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s Major holders

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 2.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.96%, with the float percentage being 57.20%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 98 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.38 million shares (or 9.46% of all shares), a total value of $27.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.58 million shares, is of Consonance Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.24 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 1.55% of the stock, which is worth about $4.45 million.