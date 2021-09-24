Is Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Hit More of the Losses Given A -19.03% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s traded shares were 26.98 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.12. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.80% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the F share is $16.45, that puts it down -19.03 from that peak though still a striking 53.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.41. The company’s market capitalization is $53.20B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 73.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 60.25 million shares over the past three months.

Ford Motor Company (F) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. F has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 23 analysts who have looked at this stock. 9 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.27.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) trade information

Ford Motor Company (F) registered a 0.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.80% in intraday trading to $13.82 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.31%, and it has moved by 4.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 106.48%. The short interest in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is 75.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.03, which implies an increase of 13.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, F is trading at a discount of -30.25% off the target high and 20.41% off the low.

Ford Motor Company (F) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ford Motor Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ford Motor Company (F) shares have gone up 11.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 287.80% against 15.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -58.50% this quarter and then drop -8.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $33.99 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.12 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.80%. While earnings are projected to return 290.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 72.06% per annum.

F Dividends

Ford Motor Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 26 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)’s Major holders

Ford Motor Company insiders own 0.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.26%, with the float percentage being 55.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,667 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 292.62 million shares (or 7.46% of all shares), a total value of $3.58 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 281.86 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ford Motor Company (F) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 110.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 80.02 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $980.27 million.