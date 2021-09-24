Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s traded shares were 1.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.56% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the IOVA share is $54.21, that puts it down -111.76 from that peak though still a striking 37.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.88. The company’s market capitalization is $3.67B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. IOVA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) trade information

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) registered a 2.56% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.56% in intraday trading to $25.60 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.70%, and it has moved by 12.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.22%. The short interest in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is 22.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.31, which implies an increase of 36.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $86.00 respectively. As a result, IOVA is trading at a discount of -235.94% off the target high and 29.69% off the low.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) shares have gone down -15.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -11.17% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -32.50% this quarter and then drop -12.80% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -24.70%. While earnings are projected to return -18.10% in 2021.

IOVA Dividends

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s Major holders

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.12%, with the float percentage being 106.78%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 359 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.73 million shares (or 12.91% of all shares), a total value of $624.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.05 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $381.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 11.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $208.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.26 million, or about 4.75% of the stock, which is worth about $134.9 million.