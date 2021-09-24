Investing In Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE: FI) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s traded shares were 1.07 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.32% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the FI share is $5.44, that puts it down -87.59 from that peak though still a striking 48.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $718.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.04 million shares, and the average trade volume was 819.77K shares over the past three months.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. FI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) trade information

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) registered a 4.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.32% in intraday trading to $2.90 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.92%, and it has moved by -1.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 73.65%. The short interest in Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) is 4.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.13, which implies an increase of 43.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, FI is trading at a discount of -141.38% off the target high and -37.93% off the low.

Frank’s International N.V. (FI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frank’s International N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frank’s International N.V. (FI) shares have gone down -18.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 40.00% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 80.00% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.3 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $116.8 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.70%. While earnings are projected to return 33.90% in 2021.

FI Dividends

Frank’s International N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 01 and November 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)’s Major holders

Frank’s International N.V. insiders own 28.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.94%, with the float percentage being 80.86%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 157 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 41.77 million shares (or 18.34% of all shares), a total value of $148.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 15.8 million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 6.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frank’s International N.V. (FI) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund owns about 19.53 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $69.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.02 million, or about 3.52% of the stock, which is worth about $28.46 million.