How Will U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) Look After It Drops -343.42% From Its Highs?

During the last session, U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s traded shares were 4.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.76, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.53% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the USWS share is $3.37, that puts it down -343.42 from that peak though still a striking 67.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.25. The company’s market capitalization is $72.35M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.88 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. USWS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) registered a -1.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.53% in intraday trading to $0.76 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.46%, and it has moved by -3.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 188.97%. The short interest in U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is 2.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.33, which implies an increase of 42.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.20 and $1.50 respectively. As a result, USWS is trading at a discount of -97.37% off the target high and -57.89% off the low.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that U.S. Well Services Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) shares have gone down -24.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.64% against 27.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 69.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $51.95 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $47.95 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $44.04 million and $48.09 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 18.00% and then drop by -0.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -100.30% in 2021.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

U.S. Well Services Inc. insiders own 14.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 125.09%, with the float percentage being 146.61%. Crestview Partners III GP, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 20.38 million shares (or 21.82% of all shares), a total value of $20.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of TCW Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $0.47 million.