For Risk-Tolerant Investors, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.49% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SOL share is $35.77, that puts it down -411.0 from that peak though still a striking 72.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.95. The company’s market capitalization is $449.12M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.15 million shares over the past three months.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SOL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) registered a 2.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.49% in intraday trading to $7.00 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.74%, and it has moved by 1.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 233.33%. The short interest in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 1.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.30, which implies an increase of 43.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.70 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SOL is trading at a discount of -114.29% off the target high and -10.0% off the low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReneSola Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares have gone down -37.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 8.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.24 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.73 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $9.75 million and $16.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 107.60% and then jump by 82.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.30%. While earnings are projected to return 125.70% in 2021, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SOL Dividends

ReneSola Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

ReneSola Ltd insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.60%, with the float percentage being 37.60%. Shah Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 11.6 million shares (or 16.63% of all shares), a total value of $105.54 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.69 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 11.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $69.94 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReneSola Ltd (SOL) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 4.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 3.78% of the stock, which is worth about $19.77 million.