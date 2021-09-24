Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) Has Been Rising 13.54% Since The Beginning Of The Year. Troubles Ahead?

During the last session, Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s traded shares were 1.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.87, reflecting an intraday loss of -21.94% or -$1.65. The 52-week high for the FLUX share is $22.50, that puts it down -283.3 from that peak though still a striking 16.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.89. The company’s market capitalization is $81.59M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 72.76K shares over the past three months.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FLUX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) trade information

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) registered a -21.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -21.94% in intraday trading to $5.87 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.26%, and it has moved by -31.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 13.54%. The short interest in Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.84 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 58.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, FLUX is trading at a discount of -155.54% off the target high and -121.47% off the low.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Flux Power Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) shares have gone down -49.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.44% against 22.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.66 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.75 million by the end of Sep 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.50%. While earnings are projected to return 1.50% in 2021.

FLUX Dividends

Flux Power Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Flux Power Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX)’s Major holders

Flux Power Holdings Inc. insiders own 35.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.12%, with the float percentage being 48.38%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.02 million shares (or 12.23% of all shares), a total value of $13.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Formidable Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 8.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Flux Power Holdings Inc. (FLUX) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 4.11% of the stock, which is worth about $4.43 million.