Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) Continues To Thrive In 2021, As Its Stock Is Up 26.65% Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s traded shares were 5.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $347.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.45% or $1.54. The 52-week high for the FB share is $384.33, that puts it down -10.6 from that peak though still a striking 29.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $244.61. The company’s market capitalization is $997.72B, and the average trade volume was 14.15 million shares over the past three months.

Facebook Inc. (FB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. FB has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 49 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 32 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.17.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) trade information

Facebook Inc. (FB) registered a 0.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.45% in intraday trading to $347.50 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.26%, and it has moved by -5.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.93%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $421.41, which implies an increase of 17.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $300.00 and $500.00 respectively. As a result, FB is trading at a discount of -43.88% off the target high and 13.67% off the low.

Facebook Inc. (FB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Facebook Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Facebook Inc. (FB) shares have gone up 24.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.74% against 6.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 17.00% this quarter and then jump 4.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.54 billion as predicted by 39 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 39 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $34.87 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 50.80%. While earnings are projected to return 57.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.60% per annum.

FB Dividends

Facebook Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)’s Major holders

Facebook Inc. insiders own 0.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.61%, with the float percentage being 81.10%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,204 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 182.47 million shares (or 7.65% of all shares), a total value of $63.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 155.42 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $54.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Facebook Inc. (FB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 67.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.53 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 49.76 million, or about 2.09% of the stock, which is worth about $17.3 billion.