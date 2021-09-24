Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) Is Decrease -39.74%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s traded shares were 1.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.62% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ENSV share is $3.45, that puts it down -176.0 from that peak though still a striking 16.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.05. The company’s market capitalization is $14.39M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 288.01K shares over the past three months.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ENSV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) trade information

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) registered a 10.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.62% in intraday trading to $1.25 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.17%, and it has moved by 10.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.74%. The short interest in Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.87 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.25, which implies an increase of 70.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $5.50 respectively. As a result, ENSV is trading at a discount of -340.0% off the target high and -140.0% off the low.

Enservco Corporation (ENSV) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -101.00% this quarter and then jump 88.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.29 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.41 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.76 million and $2.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 86.50% and then jump by 251.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -2.90%. While earnings are projected to return 60.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ENSV Dividends

Enservco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enservco Corporation (AMEX:ENSV)’s Major holders

Enservco Corporation insiders own 2.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.42%, with the float percentage being 29.10%. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.45 million shares (or 3.99% of all shares), a total value of $0.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.1 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enservco Corporation (ENSV) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 65945.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.11 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 22000.0, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $38060.0.