Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: EDSA) Has Grown 15.82% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s traded shares were 2.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.85% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the EDSA share is $12.00, that puts it down -38.89 from that peak though still a striking 53.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.05. The company’s market capitalization is $108.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 26.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.00 million shares over the past three months.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) trade information

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) registered a 4.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.85% in intraday trading to $8.64 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 54.84%, and it has moved by 93.72% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 15.82%. The short interest in Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) is 52630.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.00, which implies an increase of 52.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, EDSA is trading at a discount of -108.33% off the target high and -108.33% off the low.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edesa Biotech Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shares have gone up 67.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.46% against 7.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.60%. While earnings are projected to return -34.10% in 2021.

EDSA Dividends

Edesa Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 06 and December 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edesa Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)’s Major holders

Edesa Biotech Inc. insiders own 32.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.60%, with the float percentage being 21.74%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 57789.0 shares (or 0.44% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 29229.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Edesa Biotech Inc. (EDSA) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 54340.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 23757.0, or about 0.18% of the stock, which is worth about $0.13 million.