Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) Shares Have Been Down About -79.33% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2021

During the last session, Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s traded shares were 1.21 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.77% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the DSS share is $7.62, that puts it down -490.7 from that peak though still a striking 11.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.14. The company’s market capitalization is $87.19M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.17 million shares over the past three months.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DSS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) trade information

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) registered a -0.77% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.77% in intraday trading to $1.29 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.01%, and it has moved by 3.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.21%. The short interest in Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS) is 0.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 74.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, DSS is trading at a discount of -287.6% off the target high and -287.6% off the low.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Document Security Systems Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) shares have gone down -68.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -157.63% against 15.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.30% this quarter and then jump 85.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.42 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6.67 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.02 million and $5.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 46.40% and then jump by 13.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.10%. While earnings are projected to return 119.40% in 2021.

DSS Dividends

Document Security Systems Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX:DSS)’s Major holders

Document Security Systems Inc. insiders own 17.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.60%, with the float percentage being 16.41%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 32 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.89 million shares (or 2.84% of all shares), a total value of $3.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.0 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 1.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.43 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.