Could Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $28.37, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.24% or -$0.95. The 52-week high for the TCOM share is $45.19, that puts it down -59.29 from that peak though still a striking 16.78% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.61. The company’s market capitalization is $36.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.76 million shares over the past three months.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. TCOM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 24 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) registered a -3.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.24% in intraday trading to $28.37 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.48%, and it has moved by 1.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.00%. The short interest in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 19.01 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $255.35, which implies an increase of 88.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $190.86 and $305.65 respectively. As a result, TCOM is trading at a discount of -977.37% off the target high and -572.75% off the low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Trip.com Group Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares have gone down -22.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 286.96% against 24.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.70% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $877.58 million as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.11 billion by the end of Sep 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $479.44 million and $798.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 83.00% and then jump by 38.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.50%. While earnings are projected to return -149.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.50% per annum.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 29 and December 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Trip.com Group Limited insiders own 3.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.53%, with the float percentage being 73.41%. Norges Bank Investment Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 663 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 54.3 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.83 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.18 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 7.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.6 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund owns about 14.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $516.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.98 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $247.38 million.