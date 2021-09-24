Core & Main Inc. (NYSE: CNM) Rose 20.61% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 14.01% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s traded shares were 1.24 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $27.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.36% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the CNM share is $30.57, that puts it down -13.14 from that peak though still a striking 20.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.45. The company’s market capitalization is $7.06B, and the average trade volume was 973.39K shares over the past three months.

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. CNM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM) trade information

Core & Main Inc. (CNM) registered a 4.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.36% in intraday trading to $27.02 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.35%, and it has moved by -4.35% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.67, which implies an increase of 14.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, CNM is trading at a discount of -44.34% off the target high and 0.07% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.29 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $993.1 million by the end of Jan 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 8.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 78.78% per annum.

CNM Dividends

Core & Main Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on September 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Core & Main Inc. (NYSE:CNM)’s Major holders

Core & Main Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.04%, with the float percentage being 79.04%. PGIM Jennison Small Company Fd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Aug 30, 2021, the company held over 0.46 million shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $12.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Voya Variable Products-Voya Small Company Portfolio’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jul 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.07 million.