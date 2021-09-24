Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) Has Gained 46.36% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s traded shares were 22.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 6.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.38% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the CAPR share is $8.40, that puts it down -65.03 from that peak though still a striking 38.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.13. The company’s market capitalization is $108.68M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 225.75K shares over the past three months.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CAPR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.22.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) trade information

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) registered a 1.38% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $5.09 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.13%, and it has moved by 21.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.76%. The short interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is 0.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.50, which implies an increase of 51.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CAPR is trading at a discount of -135.76% off the target high and -76.82% off the low.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) shares have gone down -1.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.27% against 17.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.70% this quarter and then drop -4.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 83.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $210k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $390k by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 35.90%. While earnings are projected to return 57.40% in 2021.

CAPR Dividends

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)’s Major holders

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.25%, with the float percentage being 10.48%. Oracle Investment Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 35 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 5.07% of all shares), a total value of $5.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $1.56 million.