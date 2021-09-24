Can Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -39.72% YTD?

During the last session, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares were 1.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.93, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.74% or $0.54. The 52-week high for the BFLY share is $29.13, that puts it down -144.17 from that peak though still a striking 22.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.20. The company’s market capitalization is $2.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.69 million shares over the past three months.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BFLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.25.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) registered a 4.74% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.74% in intraday trading to $11.93 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by 0.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 21.24%. The short interest in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is 14.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.21 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.00, which implies an increase of 40.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, BFLY is trading at a discount of -67.64% off the target high and -67.64% off the low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Butterfly Network Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) shares have gone down -33.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 97.81% against 6.30.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.5 million by the end of Dec 2021.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Butterfly Network Inc. insiders own 19.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.32%, with the float percentage being 49.12%.