Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Surged -8.96% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s traded shares were 1.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.68, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.79% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the BRQS share is $3.35, that puts it down -392.65 from that peak though still a striking 4.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $78.18M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.26 million shares over the past three months.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) registered a -1.79% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.79% in intraday trading to $0.68 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.29%, and it has moved by -8.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.80%. The short interest in Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is 4.45 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.6 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 94.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, BRQS is trading at a discount of -1664.71% off the target high and -1664.71% off the low.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.29 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.9 million by the end of Dec 2018.

While earnings are projected to return 1.90% in 2021.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Borqs Technologies Inc. insiders own 10.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.04%, with the float percentage being 14.53%. Virtu Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.11 million shares, is of Peak6 Investments, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.15 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 51347.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $74453.0 market value.