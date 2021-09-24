Boom Or Bust? Where Will Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.70, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.96% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the GNW share is $4.76, that puts it down -28.65 from that peak though still a striking 30.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.56. The company’s market capitalization is $1.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. GNW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) registered a 4.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.96% in intraday trading to $3.70 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.22%, and it has moved by -1.40% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.50%. The short interest in Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW) is 15.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies a decrease of -48.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, GNW is trading at a premium of 32.43% off the target high and 32.43% off the low.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -75.60% this quarter and then drop -48.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.95 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.01 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.42 billion and $2.26 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -19.20% and then drop by -11.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 40.10%. While earnings are projected to return 59.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

GNW Dividends

Genworth Financial Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Genworth Financial Inc. insiders own 1.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.79%, with the float percentage being 70.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 365 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 56.63 million shares (or 11.18% of all shares), a total value of $214.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $170.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 14.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.94 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.75 million, or about 2.71% of the stock, which is worth about $45.66 million.