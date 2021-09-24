Boom Or Bust: Where Does Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.16% or $0.22. The 52-week high for the PTRA share is $31.06, that puts it down -198.37 from that peak though still a striking 15.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.77. The company’s market capitalization is $2.20B, and the average trade volume was 2.31 million shares over the past three months.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PTRA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) trade information

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) registered a 2.16% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.16% in intraday trading to $10.41 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.56%, and it has moved by 1.76% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 29.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PTRA is trading at a discount of -44.09% off the target high and -34.49% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60.41 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.15 million by the end of Dec 2021.

PTRA Dividends

Proterra Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s Major holders

Proterra Inc. insiders own 5.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.58%, with the float percentage being 33.48%. KPCB GGF Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 96 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.13 million shares (or 7.13% of all shares), a total value of $258.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.75 million shares, is of Soros Fund Management LLC’s that is approximately 3.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $132.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Proterra Inc. (PTRA) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Balanced Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 1.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $8.76 million.