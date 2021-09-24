Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) Investing Potential Is $38.89

During the recent session, Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $38.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.28% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the ACGL share is $42.54, that puts it down -9.39 from that peak though still a striking 29.52% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.41. The company’s market capitalization is $15.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ACGL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) trade information

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) registered a -0.28% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.28% in intraday trading to $38.89 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.41%, and it has moved by -7.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 39.63%. The short interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) is 5.79 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.69 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.91, which implies an increase of 18.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44.00 and $59.00 respectively. As a result, ACGL is trading at a discount of -51.71% off the target high and -13.14% off the low.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Arch Capital Group Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares have gone up 2.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 138.24% against 16.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 158.60% this quarter and then jump 66.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 29.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.22 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.02 billion by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.73 billion and $1.66 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.70% and then jump by 21.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.50%. While earnings are projected to return -14.20% in 2021.

ACGL Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 27 and November 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s Major holders

Arch Capital Group Ltd. insiders own 2.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.43%, with the float percentage being 102.29%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 612 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 35.67 million shares (or 8.84% of all shares), a total value of $1.37 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 35.01 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.34 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) shares are Artisan International Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Artisan International Value Fund owns about 21.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $820.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.87 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $417.2 million.