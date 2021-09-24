America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s traded shares were 1.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.26% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the ATAX share is $7.11, that puts it down -14.13 from that peak though still a striking 41.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $402.95M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 124.64K shares over the past three months.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ATAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) trade information

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) registered a -3.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.26% in intraday trading to $6.23 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.13%, and it has moved by -1.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.00%. The short interest in America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) is 0.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 16.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, ATAX is trading at a discount of -20.39% off the target high and -20.39% off the low.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $19.04 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.15 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $13.84 million and $13.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.60% and then jump by 42.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80%. While earnings are projected to return -83.10% in 2021.

ATAX Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is 0.44, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 7.88%.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s Major holders

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. insiders own 1.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.70%, with the float percentage being 11.86%. Geneos Wealth Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 1.13 million shares (or 1.87% of all shares), a total value of $7.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.74 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) shares are Principal Small Cap Value Fd II and Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Diversified Value Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Principal Small Cap Value Fd II owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 66300.0, or about 0.11% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.