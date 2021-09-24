A Quick Glance At Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) Stock: It Is up 80.94% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 133.80 Percent

During the recent session, Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s traded shares were 2.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 25.62% or $11.5. The 52-week high for the MDP share is $47.00, that puts it up 16.65 from that peak though still a striking 80.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.75. The company’s market capitalization is $1.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 222.19K shares over the past three months.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. MDP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) trade information

Meredith Corporation (MDP) registered a 25.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 25.62% in intraday trading to $56.39 this Thursday, 09/23/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.90%, and it has moved by 8.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 263.78%. The short interest in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) is 3.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $46.20, which implies a decrease of -22.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36.00 and $58.00 respectively. As a result, MDP is trading at a discount of -2.86% off the target high and 36.16% off the low.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meredith Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares have gone up 42.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.28% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -34.60% this quarter and then drop -33.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $681.84 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $809.78 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 53.00%. While earnings are projected to return 163.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.70% per annum.

MDP Dividends

Meredith Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 5.52%.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s Major holders

Meredith Corporation insiders own 2.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.18%, with the float percentage being 98.80%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 271 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 6.41 million shares (or 15.80% of all shares), a total value of $123.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.45 million shares, is of Ariel Investments, LLC’s that is approximately 10.98% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $85.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares are Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Ariel Fund owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.71 million, or about 6.67% of the stock, which is worth about $80.61 million.