ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) Drops -297.79% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s traded shares were 1.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.71% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the ZIVO share is $14.40, that puts it down -297.79 from that peak though still a striking 24.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.72. The company’s market capitalization is $40.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.16 million shares over the past three months.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) trade information

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (ZIVO) registered a -11.71% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.71% in intraday trading to $3.62 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.03%, and it has moved by 6.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.86%. The short interest in ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.48 day(s) to cover.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 12.70%. While earnings are projected to return 46.20% in 2021.

ZIVO Dividends

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO)’s Major holders

ZIVO Bioscience Inc. insiders own 1.54% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.44%, with the float percentage being 0.45%. Commonwealth Equity Services, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 31636.0 shares (or 0.34% of all shares), a total value of $0.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6688.0 shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $31701.0.