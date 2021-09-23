Will AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) Stock Boom Or Bust From Here?

During the last session, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $73.08, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.36% or -$1.01. The 52-week high for the APP share is $90.03, that puts it down -23.19 from that peak though still a striking 32.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.41. The company’s market capitalization is $26.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

AppLovin Corporation (APP) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. APP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

AppLovin Corporation (APP) registered a -1.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.36% in intraday trading to $73.08 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.67%, and it has moved by 2.12% in 30 days. The short interest in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 4.33 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.56, which implies an increase of 10.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $95.00 respectively. As a result, APP is trading at a discount of -29.99% off the target high and 17.9% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $696.56 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $750.17 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -263.90% in 2021.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

AppLovin Corporation insiders own 70.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.23%, with the float percentage being 4.24%. Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Growth Opportunities is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 0.18 million shares (or 0.08% of all shares), a total value of $10.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.17 million shares, is of Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small-Mid Cap Growth’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Apr 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.12 million.