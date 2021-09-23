What Will Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) Be Like After It Drops -66.45% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s traded shares were 1.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.80. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -12.03% or -$0.42. The 52-week high for the SYBX share is $5.11, that puts it down -66.45 from that peak though still a striking 42.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.78. The company’s market capitalization is $177.26M, and the average trade volume was 369.36K shares over the past three months.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SYBX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) trade information

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) registered a -12.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -12.03% in intraday trading to $3.07 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.09%, and it has moved by 29.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 69.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 69.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, SYBX is trading at a discount of -388.6% off the target high and -160.59% off the low.

Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Synlogic Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares have gone down -10.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.85% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.90% this quarter and then jump 15.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120k as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $140k by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.00%. While earnings are projected to return 2.70% in 2021.

SYBX Dividends

Synlogic Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s Major holders

Synlogic Inc. insiders own 12.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.53%, with the float percentage being 64.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 7.86 million shares (or 15.00% of all shares), a total value of $30.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.23 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 8.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.06 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $3.36 million.