What To Expect As Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) Delivers An -6.97% Gain In 6 Months

During the recent session, Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.14. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $202.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.28% or $4.51. The 52-week high for the UNP share is $231.26, that puts it down -14.16 from that peak though still a striking 15.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $171.50. The company’s market capitalization is $130.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.05 million shares over the past three months.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. UNP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 30 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 4 suggest Overweight, and 18 recommend a Buy rating for it. 2 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) trade information

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) registered a 2.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.28% in intraday trading to $202.58 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.03%, and it has moved by -11.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.38%. The short interest in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) is 5.94 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.51 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $246.93, which implies an increase of 17.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $205.00 and $265.00 respectively. As a result, UNP is trading at a discount of -30.81% off the target high and -1.19% off the low.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Union Pacific Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares have gone down -6.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 22.10% against 26.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.80% this quarter and then jump 14.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.55 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 20 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.6 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.50%. While earnings are projected to return -6.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.25% per annum.

UNP Dividends

Union Pacific Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 20 and October 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Union Pacific Corporation is 4.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.05%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s Major holders

Union Pacific Corporation insiders own 0.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.72%, with the float percentage being 79.90%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,754 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 54.84 million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $12.06 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.85 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 18.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.13 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.8 million, or about 2.12% of the stock, which is worth about $3.03 billion.