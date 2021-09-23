We Just Learned Something New About Doximity Inc. (NYSE: DOCS) This Week With Its -10.61% Loss – Marketing Sentinel
During the last session, Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s traded shares were 1.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $84.29, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.17% or -$2.76. The 52-week high for the DOCS share is $107.79, that puts it down -27.88 from that peak though still a striking 51.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $41.17. The company’s market capitalization is $15.62B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.25 million shares over the past three months.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DOCS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.1.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) registered a -3.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.17% in intraday trading to $84.29 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.61%, and it has moved by -3.28% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $63.50, which implies a decrease of -32.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $71.00 respectively. As a result, DOCS is trading at a premium of 15.77% off the target high and 52.54% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.5 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.66 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 99.00% in 2021.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

