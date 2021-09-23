Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE: UGP) Rose 15.33% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -38.83% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the recent session, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s traded shares were 1.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.30% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the UGP share is $4.74, that puts it down -58.0 from that peak though still a striking 15.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.54. The company’s market capitalization is $3.20B, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. UGP has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) trade information

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) registered a 8.30% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.30% in intraday trading to $3.00 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.73%, and it has moved by -1.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.20, which implies an increase of 28.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.62 and $4.59 respectively. As a result, UGP is trading at a discount of -53.0% off the target high and -20.67% off the low.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) shares have gone down -20.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 15.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -28.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.96 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.89 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -9.80%. While earnings are projected to return 138.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 0.70% per annum.

UGP Dividends

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.33 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s Major holders

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.71%, with the float percentage being 2.71%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 121 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 9.01 million shares (or 0.81% of all shares), a total value of $33.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.57 million shares, is of CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC’s that is approximately 0.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $13.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Global Infrastructure ETF owns about 1.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $1.68 million.