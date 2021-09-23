Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the recent session, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.83. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.68% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the TWO share is $8.15, that puts it down -23.3 from that peak though still a striking 28.14% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.05B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.30 million shares over the past three months.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. TWO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.2.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) trade information

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) registered a 0.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.68% in intraday trading to $6.61 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.08%, and it has moved by 1.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 28.32%. The short interest in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) is 25.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.71, which implies an increase of 1.49% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, TWO is trading at a discount of -13.46% off the target high and 5.45% off the low.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Two Harbors Investment Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares have gone down -10.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -5.13% against -2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -28.60% this quarter and then drop -33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -53.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $29.44 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.27 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.25 million and $49.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -51.90% and then drop by -39.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.00%. While earnings are projected to return -772.90% in 2021, the next five years will return -10.60% per annum.

TWO Dividends

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 02 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 11.62%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)’s Major holders

Two Harbors Investment Corp. insiders own 0.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.47%, with the float percentage being 55.98%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 342 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 28.19 million shares (or 10.30% of all shares), a total value of $206.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25.23 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $184.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 18.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $139.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.68 million, or about 2.80% of the stock, which is worth about $56.26 million.