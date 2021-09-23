Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK): Can A Stock That’s Down -6.18% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK)’s traded shares were 1.27 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.64, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.50% or -$0.53. The 52-week high for the COOK share is $32.59, that puts it down -57.9 from that peak though still a striking -0.34% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.71. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.52 million shares over the past three months.

Traeger Inc. (COOK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. COOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

Traeger Inc. (NYSE:COOK) trade information

Traeger Inc. (COOK) registered a -2.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.50% in intraday trading to $20.64 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.35%, and it has moved by -24.37% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.33, which implies an increase of 34.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $36.00 respectively. As a result, COOK is trading at a discount of -74.42% off the target high and -35.66% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $137.28 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $171.01 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 206.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 35.40% per annum.

COOK Dividends

Traeger Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.