Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH)

During the last session, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s traded shares were 4.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.51. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.43, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.49% or $0.79. The 52-week high for the AUPH share is $24.18, that puts it down -3.2 from that peak though still a striking 58.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.72. The company’s market capitalization is $2.77B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.10 million shares over the past three months.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AUPH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) trade information

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) registered a 3.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.49% in intraday trading to $23.43 this Wednesday, 09/22/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.70%, and it has moved by 63.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 58.10%. The short interest in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) is 12.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.45 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.33, which implies an increase of 17.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, AUPH is trading at a discount of -49.38% off the target high and 35.98% off the low.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares have gone up 90.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.02% against 18.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 36.40% this quarter and then jump 81.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 142.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $40k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $20k by the end of Mar 2018. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30k and $31k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.30% and then drop by -35.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -8.40%. While earnings are projected to return 8.80% in 2021.

AUPH Dividends

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 08 and November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s Major holders

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 8.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.85%, with the float percentage being 50.93%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.31 million shares (or 7.26% of all shares), a total value of $120.9 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.07 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 1.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.5 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $19.85 million.